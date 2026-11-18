By Kevin Pinner ( November 18, 2026, 3:48 PM EST) -- Retailer Five Below asked a Pennsylvania federal court to throw out a proposed class action seeking refunds of illegal tariffs returned to the company, saying an entitlement to future tariff refunds was not part of the deal when customers shopped at the store....
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