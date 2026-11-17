By Adam Lidgett ( November 17, 2026, 4:53 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit in a precedential decision on Tuesday refused to revive a lawsuit accusing clothing retail brands Columbia Sportswear Co. and The North Face of infringing a patent on "breathable" waterproof fabric, agreeing with a Colorado federal court's conclusion that claims in the patent were invalid....
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