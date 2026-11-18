Italian Co. Looks To Revive Claims Over Car Transport Fire
By Caroline Simson ( November 18, 2026, 10:09 PM EST) -- An Italian maritime transport company is urging the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a "seriously erroneous" order nixing its claim for indemnification for a more than $40 million settlement that ended disputes stemming from a devastating vehicle shipping fire that injured firefighters and destroyed a cargo ship....
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