By Dorothy Atkins ( November 17, 2026, 6:45 PM EST) -- A Texas woman urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to revive her claims Apple's defective AirPods caused her son's permanent hearing loss after an Amber Alert ruptured his eardrum, arguing that the judge wrongly found her expert was unqualified and unreliable and that the dispute should go to trial....
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