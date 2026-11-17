By Dorothy Atkins ( November 17, 2026, 10:59 PM EST) -- Meta, Apple and Google urged the Ninth Circuit Tuesday to find Section 230 shields them from multidistrict litigation alleging they illegally profit off of illicit "social casino games," arguing the games are third-party content, and they shouldn't be required to monitor consumers to determine whether their transactions are gambling....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.