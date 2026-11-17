By Clara Geoghegan ( November 17, 2026, 11:47 AM EST) -- Tasty Chick'n, the operator of 75 Kentucky Fried Chicken and 9 KFC and Taco Bell combination locations, filed for Chapter 11 in Texas to prevent the termination of its franchise agreements after rising costs and reduced revenue ate away at its margins....
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