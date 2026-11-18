By Matthew Chivvis and Deborah Pohlmann ( November 18, 2026, 5:51 PM EST) -- On Nov. 22, the U.S. patent on the SweeTango apple tree — a successor to Honeycrisp — will expire, but the multilayered intellectual property strategy surrounding this variety will likely mean that it continues to be proprietary even after patent expiry....
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