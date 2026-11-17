By Brian Steele ( November 17, 2026, 5:42 PM EST) -- Connecticut has asked a federal judge to toss former state budget official Konstantinos Diamantis' lawsuit demanding the restoration of direct deposits of his $6,616 monthly pension, arguing the fugitive disentitlement doctrine blocks his claims due to his flight to Greece before sentencing in a corruption case....
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