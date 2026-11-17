By Sarah Jarvis ( November 17, 2026, 9:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's enforcement arm on Tuesday proposed amendments to customer due diligence requirements for financial institutions in response to a Trump executive order, including a measure to allow banks to get information about customers' beneficial owners in some cases....
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