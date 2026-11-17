Data Center Cos. Challenge Constitutionality Of Citizen Suits
By Gautama Mehta ( November 17, 2026, 5:59 PM EST) -- The developers of a pair of San Antonio data centers told a Texas federal court that environmental groups had unconstitutionally encroached upon executive power by suing them under the Clean Air Act's citizen suit provision....
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