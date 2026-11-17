Meta Brass Put Pay Over Kids, Investor Says, Citing $17B Deal
By Lauren Berg ( November 17, 2026, 9:29 PM EST) -- Mark Zuckerberg and the rest of Meta Platforms' brass on Tuesday were hit with a shareholder's lawsuit alleging they chose profits over protecting young social media users by ignoring "predatory criminal activity" and deliberately designing its platforms to addict teens, leading to a recent $17 billion settlement with state enforcers....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.