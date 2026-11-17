By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 17, 2026, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel on Tuesday said suspended University of Pennsylvania law professor Amy Wax's claims that she was fired because of her race after making comments about minority groups might be more appropriately couched as a free speech matter, questioning the viability of her federal discrimination claims....
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