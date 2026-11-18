By Eddie Beaver ( November 18, 2026, 7:38 PM GMT) -- Google faces a proposed class action seeking up to £3.35 billion ($4.41 billion) on behalf of as many as 880,000 advertisers who say the technology giant abused its dominance in online advertising technology markets to inflate the cost of placing ads....
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