By Matthew Santoni ( November 17, 2026, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court Tuesday looked hard for limits to public policy exceptions from the state's at-will employment doctrine, concerned that workers reporting any crime or acting generally for the public good could nullify an employer's ability to fire them....
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