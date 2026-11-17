Mich. AG To Fight 7th DOE Order Keeping Coal Plant Open
By Melanie Dorsey ( November 17, 2026, 6:58 PM EST) -- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday she plans to challenge the Trump administration's seventh emergency order requiring Consumers Energy to keep operating a coal-fired power plant beyond its scheduled retirement, arguing the U.S. Department of Energy is disregarding a federal appeals court decision that invalidated an earlier order....
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