Colo. Healthcare Co. Settles Feds' FCA Claims For $36M
By Madeline Lyskawa ( November 17, 2026, 10:09 PM EST) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. agreed Tuesday to pay $36 million to the federal government and four states to resolve claims that the company failed to provide comprehensive medical services and referrals to medical specialists as quickly as its patients needed....
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