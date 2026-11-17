World Liberty Says Disclosure Error Doesn't Merit Sanctions
By Katryna Perera ( November 17, 2026, 9:21 PM EST) -- World Liberty Financial LLC has asked a California federal judge to reject a sanctions bid from cryptocurrency billionaire Justin Sun in a suit accusing the Trump-tied crypto firm of illegally taking control of digital tokens Sun had legally purchased, saying the firm's incomplete citizenship disclosure was an inadvertent mistake its lawyers corrected without prompting....
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