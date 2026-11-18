By Sydney Price ( November 18, 2026, 7:32 PM EST) -- The city of Charlotte, North Carolina, is urging a court to dismiss a suit by the estate of a woman fatally stabbed aboard the city's light rail train, saying the allegations of systemwide crime do not establish the city could have predicted and prevented the attack....
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