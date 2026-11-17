By Jonathan Capriel ( November 17, 2026, 10:03 PM EST) -- Uber and vehicle rental company Hertz helped Tesla monopolize the electric-vehicle market, according to a lawsuit filed in California federal court that claims the automaker abused government EV subsidies so Hertz could buy Model 3s below "average variable cost," locking rival EV makers out of rental and ride-hailing platforms....
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