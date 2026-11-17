By Spencer Brewer ( November 17, 2026, 9:23 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate panel wanted to know on Tuesday why it should keep intact a court finding that multiple insurers owe nothing to billionaire Carl Icahn and companies he owns relating to a $78 million class settlement, asking why the case belonged in Texas in the first place....
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