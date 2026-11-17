By Joyce Hanson ( November 17, 2026, 9:49 PM EST) -- Artificial intelligence company Anthropic violates the Illinois Biometric Data Privacy Act by making users submit to face scans without telling them in writing how long it will keep that data and when it will be destroyed, according to a proposed class action removed to California federal court....
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