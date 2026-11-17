By Brian Steele ( November 17, 2026, 4:54 PM EST) -- Combies Hanson PC should not have to face a Connecticut malpractice lawsuit accusing it of missing a deadline to file personal injury claims against Delta Air Lines Inc. because it has no ties to the Constitution State, the firm said in seeking dismissal....
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