By Ben Adlin ( November 17, 2026, 9:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture urged a Washington federal court on Monday to pare down a lawsuit by four U.S. honey producers challenging the use of "USDA Organic" labels on imported honey, arguing the suit's trademark and false advertising claims are improper ways to target organic equivalence rules....
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