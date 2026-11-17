Wine Exec Says He Was 'Misled' About Josh Cellars TM Deal
By Aaron Keller ( November 17, 2026, 9:23 PM EST) -- The former president of Josh Cellars parent W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd. on Tuesday accused the family-controlled company's leaders of having "misled" him about trademark distributions tied to the popular line, but the company's lawyer suggested the ex-president misrepresented his role in landing the brand when negotiating equity....
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