Conn. Health Provider Sued Over Patient Data Exposure
By Aaron Keller ( November 17, 2026, 6:49 PM EST) -- Connecticut behavioral health provider Liberation Programs Inc. has been hit with a proposed data breach class action led by a New Jersey plaintiff who alleges inadequate cybersecurity systems exposed the Social Security numbers and protected health information of potentially thousands of patients....
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