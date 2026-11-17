CFTC Orders Halt Of Kalshi's Trump Mention Markets
By Aislinn Keely ( November 17, 2026, 9:44 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission confirmed Tuesday that it directed Kalshi to halt certain contracts speculating on various words President Donald Trump might say while the agency considers whether the markets are susceptible to manipulation....
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