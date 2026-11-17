Convicted Block Bits Crypto Founder Seeks Fraud Acquittal
By Bonnie Eslinger ( November 17, 2026, 5:02 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency startup founder Japheth Dillman asked a California federal judge on Tuesday for an acquittal or new trial, arguing that the government hadn't provided sufficient proof he deceived investors by falsely claiming Block Bits' auto-trading platform was up and running or that three wires at issue furthered the alleged scheme....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.