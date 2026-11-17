Character.AI Gets Ch. 11 Ombudsman To Protect Data Privacy
By Vince Sullivan ( November 17, 2026, 4:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved an order to appoint a consumer privacy ombudsman in the Chapter 11 case of artificial intelligence platform Character.AI, opting for an order proposed by the debtor with a narrower scope of responsibility over a suggestion from a group of state attorneys general for a broader scope....
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