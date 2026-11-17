By Rae Ann Varona ( November 17, 2026, 10:12 PM EST) -- LeBron James hauled artificial intelligence-powered sports betting research app Bron into New York federal court Tuesday for allegedly stealing his name, image and likeness, saying a recent video advertisement for the app featured an AI-generated version of him scrolling through the app despite him having no affiliation with the product....
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