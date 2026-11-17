By P.J. D'Annunzio ( November 17, 2026, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that school boards can't fire tenured teachers without board members present at the termination hearings, holding that delegating that duty to hearing officers went against the intent of the state school code....
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