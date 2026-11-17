By Patrick Hoff ( November 17, 2026, 6:44 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld Ohio State University's defeat of a former graduate student's lawsuit alleging her Ph.D. adviser sabotaged her doctoral candidacy exam after she spurned his advances, finding she hadn't identified an error that warranted nixing the jury's verdict....
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