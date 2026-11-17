9th Circ. Presses Lululemon On Fed Arbitration Act Exemption
By Craig Clough ( November 17, 2026, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday questioned Lululemon USA Inc.'s argument that a warehouse worker falls outside the Federal Arbitration Act's transportation worker exemption because her work picking items off shelves did not play a direct and necessary role in the flow of goods in interstate or foreign commerce....
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