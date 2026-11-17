By Hailey Konnath ( November 17, 2026, 11:24 PM EST) -- Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield on Tuesday accused OpenAI of endangering children and lying to parents about how safe ChatGPT really is, filing a $2 billion suit and adding to mounting litigation from states claiming the chatbot is addictive and can expose children to harmful messages....
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