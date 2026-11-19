By Cole DuBose and John Carney ( November 19, 2026, 5:36 PM EST) -- A new Ohio law governing Medicaid managed care prepayment review took effect on Oct. 6. The statute, Ohio Revised Code Section 5167.23, gives providers placed on prepayment review under its provisions a way to challenge the review: written notice, a statutorily required managed care organization grievance process, and a right to appeal to the Ohio Department of Medicaid if the grievance process is unsuccessful....
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