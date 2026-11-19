By Kellie Mejdrich ( November 19, 2026, 2:40 PM EST) -- Cohen & Buckmann LLP has hired a longtime benefits and executive compensation attorney from Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP who will advise the firm on a wide range of employee benefits and executive compensation issues and draw on her longstanding and extensive experience in the field, the firm told Law360. ...
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