By Greg Brown ( November 19, 2026, 5:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit's recent decision in West Series of Lockton Companies LLC v. Kaufman illustrates how jurisdiction, choice of law and venue provisions can greatly affect an employer's restrictive covenant rights long before an employee resigns or joins a competitor....
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