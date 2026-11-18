By Christian Lorenz and Zachary Martin ( November 18, 2026, 4:16 PM EST) -- On Oct. 20, U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York unsealed an opinion on the parties' cross-motions for summary judgment in In Re: Keurig Green Mountain Single-Serve Coffee Antitrust Litigation, the long-running multidistrict case over a single-serve coffee system.[1]...
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