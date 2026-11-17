By Nadia Dreid ( November 17, 2026, 9:05 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit ruled Tuesday that Kalshi's so-called prediction market is not a federal derivatives exchange that can only be regulated under federal law, although the appellate panel was of many minds on the matter, and each judge wrote their own opinion....
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