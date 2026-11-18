By Gregory Berlin ( November 18, 2026, 3:54 PM EST) -- On Oct. 30, California's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment proposed adding three perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and certain related salts, to the Proposition 65 list of chemicals known to the state to cause reproductive toxicity....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.