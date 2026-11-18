By Katryna Perera ( November 18, 2026, 8:53 PM EST) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. can't use a 2015 settlement with California municipalities to block a new suit brought by Richmond, California, over past interest-rate swap transactions, a New York federal judge ruled, finding that the 2015 deal released claims only for swaps tied to tax-exempt debt, not those that are federally taxable....
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