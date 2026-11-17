7th Circ. Backs Fee Denial In Louis Poulsen Schedule A Suit
By Rae Ann Varona ( November 17, 2026, 11:21 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's denial of attorney fees to a retailer that Louis Poulsen dropped from a trademark infringement suit, agreeing that the Danish lighting manufacturer's mistaken assertion that it could haul the retailer into Illinois federal court wasn't "exceptional" so as to award the fees....
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