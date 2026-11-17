By Rachel Riley ( November 17, 2026, 10:00 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Seattle has rejected Boeing's bid to shelve an order sending an aircraft mechanic's on-the-job chemical exposure lawsuit back to Washington state court, concluding Tuesday that the aerospace giant has not raised "serious legal questions" that would warrant staying remand while the company appeals....
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