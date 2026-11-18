DC Circ. Keeps Military Trans Ban Injunction In Place
By Ganesh Setty ( November 18, 2026, 5:54 PM EST) -- A D.C. Circuit panel said the Trump administration must keep more than two dozen transgender military service members in the ranks while it seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of the panel's ruling that its trans ban is "arbitrary and based upon animus."...
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