By Aislinn Keely ( November 17, 2026, 10:12 PM EST) -- Both of President Donald Trump's picks for the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission committed to investigating whether the agency is adequately staffed during their Tuesday Senate agriculture committee nomination hearing, but declined to take firm positions on hot-button issues surrounding prediction market regulation....
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