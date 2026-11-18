Enquest To Sell North Sea Biz To Total Unit For Up To $960M
By Irene Madongo ( November 18, 2026, 3:58 PM GMT) -- London-listed oil producer EnQuest said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its U.K. North Sea business for as much as $960 million to a company co-owned by giant TotalEnergies....
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