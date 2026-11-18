Google Accused Of Stifling App 'Sideloading' At £1B Trial
By Ronan Barnard ( November 18, 2026, 9:18 PM GMT) -- Google was hit with allegations that it had failed to enact security measures for its Android mobile operating system that it believed might erode its market advantage over third-party app stores at the closing stages of an over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) London trial Wednesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.