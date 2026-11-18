HMRC Opens Payroll System Ahead Of 2027 Deadline
By Josh White ( November 18, 2026, 5:13 PM GMT) -- Britain's tax authority opened the registration system for payroll professionals and firms Wednesday as part of new rules for tax advisers requiring them to register by early next year....
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