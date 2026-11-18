UnitedHealth Can't Toss Dental Co.'s $5M Reimbursement Suit
By Ben Adlin ( November 18, 2026, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge denied UnitedHealth's bid to throw out a dental care provider's lawsuit seeking to block the insurer from clawing back nearly $5.1 million in Medicaid Advantage reimbursements, ruling Tuesday that Sound Dental Care cannot be faulted for failing to exhaust administrative remedies that UnitedHealth never clearly articulated....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.