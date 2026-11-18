FCC's Carr Presses Prison Cellphone Jamming Ahead Of Vote
By Christopher Cole ( November 18, 2026, 3:56 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's chief joined South Carolina law enforcement officials to promote a rule expected to pass the agency Thursday that would allow state prisons and jails to jam the signals of contraband cellphones....
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