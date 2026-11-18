Senate Finance Clears Treasury, Commerce Nominees
By Dylan Moroses ( November 18, 2026, 4:17 PM EST) -- The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday approved two nominees for key positions at the U.S. Department of the Treasury and an assistant secretary pick for the U.S. Department of Commerce that would be responsible for trade enforcement and compliance efforts....
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